COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes have once again started a football season 2-0 after a 35-7 win over Youngstown State in its home opener. Despite that, Ohio State has only moved further down in the rankings.

Ohio State (2-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 6 in the newly released Associated Press poll, marking the second consecutive week the Buckeyes have dropped in the rankings. This puts the Scarlet & Grey outside the top-five in the AP poll for the first time since Jan. 11, 2022.

The teams moving ahead of Ohio State are No. 4 Texas, who defeated now No. 10 Alabama 34-24 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, and No. 5 USC who sits at 3-0. The Buckeyes maintained its No. 4 spot in the coaches rankings with only Florida State moving above OSU.

The Longhorns seven place jump was the biggest of the week with multiple teams joining the rankings heading into Week 3: No. 22 Miami, No. 23 Washington State, No. 24 UCLA, and the return of Iowa at No. 25.

OSU will host Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. on Saturday in its penultimate non-conference game. The following week, the Buckeyes will be on the road and play its first ranked opponent, No. 9 Notre Dame in primetime exclusively on NBC4.

Associated Press Poll (Sept. 10, 2023)

1 Georgia (55) 2 Michigan (2) 3 Florida State 4 Texas 5 USC 6 Ohio State 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Notre Dame 10 Alabama 11 Tennessee 12 Utah 13 Oregon 14 LSU 15 Kansas State 16 Oregon State 17 Ole Miss 18 Colorado 19 Oklahoma 20 North Carolina 21 Duke 22 Miami (FL) 23 Washington State 24 UCLA 25 Iowa

Coaches Poll (Sept. 10, 2023)

1 Georgia (64) 2 Michigan (1) 3 Florida State 4 Ohio State 5 USC 6 Texas 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Tennessee 10 Alabama 11 Notre Dame 12 Utah 13 Oregon 14 LSU 15 Kansas State 16 Oklahoma 17 Oregon State 18 North Carolina 19 Ole Miss 20 Duke 21 Colorado 22 Clemson 23 Miami (FL) 24 Iowa 25 UCLA