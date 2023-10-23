COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will continue its unbeaten run into next Saturday after a 20-12 win over Penn State. They will also continue as a top-three team in college football.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll after the top-ten win over the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes still remain behind No. 1 Georgia, who had a bye on Saturday, and rivals No. 2 Michigan, who shutout Michigan State 49-0 in East Lansing.

Penn State’s defeat leaves nine teams in the FBS with an unbeaten record: Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Liberty, Air Force, Washington, and James Madison. The loss meant the Nittany Lions moved down to No. 10.

The only other top-ten team to lose was North Carolina, who lost 31-27 to Virginia in a stunning upset in Chapel Hill. UNC’s loss moved them down to No. 17 while Oregon joined the top-ten at No. 8.

OSU will be on the road for Week 9 as they face the Wisconsin Badgers in primetime on NBC4. Coverage of the game begins at 7 p.m. with special coverage from NBC4 following the final whistle from Madison. Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.

Associated Press Poll (Oct. 22, 2023)

1 Georgia (38) 2 Michigan (19) 3 Ohio State (3) 4 Florida State (3) 5 Washington 6 Oklahoma 7 Texas 8 Oregon 9 Alabama 10 Penn State 11 Oregon State 12 Ole Miss 13 Utah 14 Notre Dame 15 LSU 16 Missouri 17 North Carolina 18 Louisville 19 Air Force 20 Duke 21 Tennessee 22 Tulane 23 UCLA 24 USC 25 James Madison

Coaches Poll (Oct. 22, 2023)

1 Georgia (58) 2 Michigan (4) 3 Ohio State (2) 4 Florida State 5 Washington 6 Oklahoma 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Oregon 10 Penn State 11 Ole Miss 12 Oregon State 13 Utah 14 Notre Dame 15 LSU 16 Missouri 17 North Carolina 18 Louisville 19 Air Force 20 Tennessee 21 Duke 22 USC 23 Tulane 24 UCLA 25 James Madison