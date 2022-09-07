COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future.

Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron-native LeBron James, posted on his Instagram himself in the scarlet & grey jerseys of the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

James and his family were seen visiting Columbus for a college visit that included being on the sidelines for the Buckeyes football game against Notre Dame.

After the visit, Bronny took to Instagram to post photos in Ohio State jerseys and gear, including one photo with his parents: LeBron and Savannah James. As of Wednesday morning, the post has 1.6 million likes.

The 17-year-old senior at Sierra Canyon high school in Los Angeles will be deciding the college he will attend and play basketball for soon, with Buckeye fans thinking James could commit to Ohio State after his post.

According to 247Sports, James is the 41st ranked recruit in the 2023 class with OSU, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, and USC on his college list.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and wife Savannah James look on while watching Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)