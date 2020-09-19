Ohio State to face Michigan on Dec. 12 in COVID-19-shortened season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten released the eight-game schedule for the COVID-19-shortened season, with Ohio State University facing Nebraska in the season opener on Oct. 24.
The Buckeyes will host the Cornhuskers at the Horseshoe. No time for the game has been announced.
The rivalry against Michigan will take place on Week 8 of the season, Dec. 12, in Columbus.
The Big Ten announced the shortened-season schedule Saturday morning during the Big Noon Kickoff show on Fox.
The Buckeyes will travel to Penn State for a Halloween game, Oct. 31, in the second game of the season. Rutgers travels to the ‘Shoe on Nov. 7.
One week later, the Buckeyes travel to College Park, Maryland, to face the Terrapins, with the Indiana Hoosiers traveling to Columbus on Nov. 21. The Buckeyes go to Illinois on Nov. 28 and then to Michigan State on Dec. 5 for back-to-back road games.
Special date games, such as Friday games, will be determined and announced at a later date.
All Big Ten teams will play a ninth game on championship weekend, Dec. 18-19, with the East Division and West Division champion playing for the outright Big Ten crown and the 12 other teams matching up in a unique, east vs. west, #2 vs. #2, #3 vs. #3, etc. format.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced a return to football, with the season beginning Oct. 23 and 24.
The Big Ten says it will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.
The Big Ten’s decision to allow football this fall comes more than a month after league presidents voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the football season to the spring due to concerns about the coronavirus.
During the first vote, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson, along with presidents at Iowa and Nebraska, voted in favor of playing fall sports.
The Buckeyes’ full season schedule is below:
Oct. 24 — Nebraska at Ohio State
Oct. 31 — Ohio State at Penn State
Nov. 7 — Rutgers at Ohio State
Nov. 14 — Ohio State at Maryland
Nov. 21 — Indiana at Ohio State
Nov. 28 — Ohio State at Illinois
Dec. 5 — Ohio State at Michigan State
Dec. 12 — Michigan at Ohio State
The full Big Ten schedule is below.
Week 1 — Oct. 24:
- Nebraska at Ohio State
- Michigan at Minnesota
- Penn State at Indiana
- Iowa at Purdue
- Illinois at Wisconsin
- Rutgers at Michigan State
- Maryland at Northwestern
Week 2 — Oct. 31:
- Ohio State at Penn State
- Michigan State at Michigan
- Wisconsin at Nebraska
- Northwestern at Iowa
- Minnesota at Maryland
- Purdue at Illinois
- Indiana at Rutgers
Week 3 — Nov. 7:
- Michigan State at Iowa
- Maryland at Penn State
- Purdue at Wisconsin
- Rutgers at Ohio State
- Michigan at Indiana
- Minnesota at Illinois
- Nebraska at Northwestern
Week 4 — Nov. 14:
- Penn State at Nebraska
- Wisconsin at Michigan
- Ohio State at Maryland
- Iowa at Minnesota
- Indiana at Michigan State
- Northwestern at Purdue
- Illinois at Rutgers
Week 5 — Nov. 21:
- Iowa at Penn State
- Indiana at Ohio State
- Purdue at Minnesota
- Michigan at Rutgers
- Wisconsin at Northwestern
- Michigan State at Maryland
- Illinois at Nebraska
Week 6 — Nov. 28
- Penn State at Michigan
- Minnesota at Wisconsin
- Nebraska at Iowa
- Ohio State at Illinois
- Northwestern at Michigan State
- Maryland at Indiana
- Rutgers at Purdue
Week 7 — Dec. 5
- Ohio State at Michigan State
- Maryland at Michigan
- Northwestern at Minnesota
- Indiana at Wisconsin
- Iowa at Illinois
- Penn State at Rutgers
- Nebraska at Purdue
Week 8 — Dec. 12
- Michigan at Ohio State
- Wisconsin at Iowa
- Michigan State at Penn State
- Minnesota at Nebraska
- Illinois at Northwestern
- Purdue at Indiana
- Rutgers at Maryland
Week 9 — Dec. 19
- Big Ten championship weekend