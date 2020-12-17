Ohio State signs 21-member recruiting class

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day unveiled a 21-person recruiting class today that will rank among the nation’s best. The newest group of Buckeyes comprise the nation’s No. 2-ranked class according to 247Sports and Rivals and features 18 players who earned either four or five-star rankings.

This year’s class features plenty of talent at the skill positions. At running back, the Buckeyes were able to sign two players – five-star prospect TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Va. and four-star Even Pryor from Cornelius, N.C. – who are both top-100 prospects. Ohio State also signed a five-star player at quarterback (Kyle McCord of Philadelphia, Pa., the nation’s No. 4-ranked QB by 247Sports) and wide receiver (Emeka Egbuka, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 8 overall player, from Steilacoom, Wa.).

While the Buckeyes’ class includes players from 13 different states, Ohio State stayed home and signed the top four players from the state of Ohio: DE Jack Sawyer (Pickerington), DT Michael Hall Jr. (Streetsboro), WR Jayden Ballard (Massillon) and LB Reid Caricco (Ironton). All four of those players are ranked in the top 100 nationally; Sawyer is No. 5 (No. 3 defensive end), Hall Jr. is No. 49 (No. 4 defensive tackle), Ballard is No. 66 (No. 8 wide receiver) and Caricco is No. 84 (No. 5 linebacker).

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State signed 10 players and replenished its talent in the secondary with three cornerbacks and three safeties. Along the defensive line, the Buckeyes added two defensive tackles and one defensive end while also signing one linebacker.

In all, a total of 10 position groups are represented in the class, led by three each at wide receiver, cornerback, safety and defensive line. There are 10 players on offense, 10 on defense and one on special teams. Eleven players are ranked in the top-five at their respective positions, led by the No. 1-ranked wide receiver (Egbuka), offensive guard (Donovan Jackson) and running back (Henderson).

Ohio State Signing Day Roster – December, 2020

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School

Jayden Ballard WR 6-2 175 Massillon, Ohio / Washington

Denzel Burke CB 6-0 189 Scottsdale, Ariz. / Saguaro

Reid Carrico LB 6-3 225 Ironton, Ohio / Ironton

Ben Christman OL 6-6 299 Richfield, Ohio / Revere

Jantzen Dunn SAF 6-2 178 Bowling Green, Ky. / South Warren

Emeka Egbuka WR 6-1 180 Steilacoom, Wash. / Steilacoom

Michael Hall Jr. DT 6-3 290 Streetsboro, Ohio / Streetsboro

Jordan Hancock CB 6-1 170 Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett

Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 6-3 190 Philadelphia, Pa. / St. Joseph’s Prep

Sam Hart TE 6-5 225 Aurora, Colo. / Cherokee Trail

TreVeyon Henderson RB 5-11 195 Hopewell, Va. / Hopewell

Donovan Jackson OL 6-4 308 Bellaire, Texas / Episcopal

Jakailin Johnson CB 6-1 175 St. Louis, Mo. / DeSmet

Jaylen Johnson SAF 6-1 200 Cincinnati, Ohio / La Salle

Kyle McCord QB 6-3 215 Philadelphia, Pa. / St. Joseph’s Prep

Zen Michalski OL 6-6 285 Floyds Knobs, Ind. / Floyd Central

Jesse Mirco P 6-3 200 Perth, Australia / Christian Brothers College (HS)

Evan Pryor RB 5-10 190 Cornelius, N.C. / William Amos Hough

Jack Sawyer DE 6-5 248 Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington North

Andre Turrentine SAF 6-0 175 Nashville, Tenn. / Ensworth

Tyleik Williams DT 6-3 330 Manassas, Va. / Unity Reed