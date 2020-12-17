Ohio State signs 21-member recruiting class

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day unveiled a 21-person recruiting class today that will rank among the nation’s best. The newest group of Buckeyes comprise the nation’s No. 2-ranked class according to 247Sports and Rivals and features 18 players who earned either four or five-star rankings.
This year’s class features plenty of talent at the skill positions. At running back, the Buckeyes were able to sign two players – five-star prospect TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Va. and four-star Even Pryor from Cornelius, N.C. – who are both top-100 prospects. Ohio State also signed a five-star player at quarterback (Kyle McCord of Philadelphia, Pa., the nation’s No. 4-ranked QB by 247Sports) and wide receiver (Emeka Egbuka, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 8 overall player, from Steilacoom, Wa.).
While the Buckeyes’ class includes players from 13 different states, Ohio State stayed home and signed the top four players from the state of Ohio: DE Jack Sawyer (Pickerington), DT Michael Hall Jr. (Streetsboro), WR Jayden Ballard (Massillon) and LB Reid Caricco (Ironton). All four of those players are ranked in the top 100 nationally; Sawyer is No. 5 (No. 3 defensive end), Hall Jr. is No. 49 (No. 4 defensive tackle), Ballard is No. 66 (No. 8 wide receiver) and Caricco is No. 84 (No. 5 linebacker).
On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State signed 10 players and replenished its talent in the secondary with three cornerbacks and three safeties. Along the defensive line, the Buckeyes added two defensive tackles and one defensive end while also signing one linebacker.
In all, a total of 10 position groups are represented in the class, led by three each at wide receiver, cornerback, safety and defensive line. There are 10 players on offense, 10 on defense and one on special teams. Eleven players are ranked in the top-five at their respective positions, led by the No. 1-ranked wide receiver (Egbuka), offensive guard (Donovan Jackson) and running back (Henderson).
Ohio State Signing Day Roster – December, 2020
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School
Jayden Ballard WR 6-2 175 Massillon, Ohio / Washington
Denzel Burke CB 6-0 189 Scottsdale, Ariz. / Saguaro
Reid Carrico LB 6-3 225 Ironton, Ohio / Ironton
Ben Christman OL 6-6 299 Richfield, Ohio / Revere
Jantzen Dunn SAF 6-2 178 Bowling Green, Ky. / South Warren
Emeka Egbuka WR 6-1 180 Steilacoom, Wash. / Steilacoom
Michael Hall Jr. DT 6-3 290 Streetsboro, Ohio / Streetsboro
Jordan Hancock CB 6-1 170 Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 6-3 190 Philadelphia, Pa. / St. Joseph’s Prep
Sam Hart TE 6-5 225 Aurora, Colo. / Cherokee Trail
TreVeyon Henderson RB 5-11 195 Hopewell, Va. / Hopewell
Donovan Jackson OL 6-4 308 Bellaire, Texas / Episcopal
Jakailin Johnson CB 6-1 175 St. Louis, Mo. / DeSmet
Jaylen Johnson SAF 6-1 200 Cincinnati, Ohio / La Salle
Kyle McCord QB 6-3 215 Philadelphia, Pa. / St. Joseph’s Prep
Zen Michalski OL 6-6 285 Floyds Knobs, Ind. / Floyd Central
Jesse Mirco P 6-3 200 Perth, Australia / Christian Brothers College (HS)
Evan Pryor RB 5-10 190 Cornelius, N.C. / William Amos Hough
Jack Sawyer DE 6-5 248 Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington North
Andre Turrentine SAF 6-0 175 Nashville, Tenn. / Ensworth
Tyleik Williams DT 6-3 330 Manassas, Va. / Unity Reed