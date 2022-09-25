COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 after a 31-point win over Wisconsin and have kept its top-three spot for another week.

OSU has been ranked No. 3 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, with the top-five of Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson staying put before October.

For the first-time since the season started, the Buckeyes received more than one first-place vote, garnering four votes in both polls.

Week four in college football brought multiple surprises with Big 12 favorites Oklahoma losing to Kansas State in Norman and the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly falling to Texas A&M. The Sooners dropped to No. 18 and Arkansas fell to No. 20 in the AP rankings.

A new Big Ten team paved its way into the top-25 as Minnesota earned the 21st spot in the AP rankings after rolling over Michigan State in East Lansing. Another talking point is Kansas just missing out on the top 25 after receiving 125 votes following the Jayhawks 4-0 start.

Ohio State resumes Big Ten play on Oct. 1 when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

AP Poll (SEP. 25, 2022)

1 Georgia (55) 2 Alabama (4) 3 Ohio State (4) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 USC 7 Kentucky 8 Tennessee 9 Oklahoma State 10 NC State 11 Penn State 12 Utah 13 Oregon 14 Ole Miss 15 Washington 16 Baylor 17 Texas A&M 18 Oklahoma 19 BYU 20 Arkansas 21 Minnesota 22 Wake Forest 23 Florida State 24 Pittsburgh 25 Kansas State

Coaches Poll (SEP. 25, 2022)

1 Georgia (34) 2 Alabama (26) 3 Ohio State (4) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 USC 7 Oklahoma State 8 Kentucky 9 Tennessee 10 NC State 11 Ole Miss 12 Penn State 13 Utah 14 Baylor 15 Oregon 16 Oklahoma 17 Texas A&M 18 Washington 19 Arkansas 20 BYU 21 Wake Forest 22 Florida State 23 Minnesota 24 Pittsburgh 25 Syracuse