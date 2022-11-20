Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the score. We regret the error.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and a top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 43-30 win over Maryland.
The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches polls as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with one regular-season game remaining.
The Buckeyes will face the rival Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus on Saturday in the final game of the season.
Coaches Poll (Nov. 20, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (59)
|2
|Ohio State (1)
|3
|Michigan (2)
|4
|TCU
|5
|Southern California
|6
|Louisiana State
|7
|Alabama
|8
|Clemson
|9
|Oregon
|10
|Penn State
|11
|Tennessee
|12
|Washington
|13
|Kansas State
|14
|Utah
|15
|Notre Dame
|16
|Florida State
|17
|North Carolina
|18
|UCLA
|19
|Mississippi
|20
|Tulane
|21
|Cincinnati
|22
|Oregon State
|23
|Coastal Carolina
|24
|Texas
|25
|Texas San-Antonio