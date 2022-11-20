Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the score. We regret the error.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and a top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 43-30 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches polls as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with one regular-season game remaining.

The Buckeyes will face the rival Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus on Saturday in the final game of the season.

Coaches Poll (Nov. 20, 2022)

1 Georgia (59) 2 Ohio State (1) 3 Michigan (2) 4 TCU 5 Southern California 6 Louisiana State 7 Alabama 8 Clemson 9 Oregon 10 Penn State 11 Tennessee 12 Washington 13 Kansas State 14 Utah 15 Notre Dame 16 Florida State 17 North Carolina 18 UCLA 19 Mississippi 20 Tulane 21 Cincinnati 22 Oregon State 23 Coastal Carolina 24 Texas 25 Texas San-Antonio