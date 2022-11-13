COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 56-14 win over Indiana.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) have been ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with two regular-season games remaining.

The Buckeyes will face the Maryland Terrapins Saturday in the final road game of the season before the big rivalry match with Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus. The Buckeyes have not lost any of its previous seven games against Maryland.

AP Poll (Nov. 13, 2022)

1Georgia (62)
2Ohio State (1)
3Michigan
4TCU
5Tennessee
6LSU
7USC
8Alabama
9Clemson
10Utah
11Penn State
12Oregon
13North Carolina
14Ole Miss
15Washington
16UCLA
17UCF
18Notre Dame
19Kansas State
20Florida State
21Tulane
22Cincinnati
23Coastal Carolina
24Oklahoma State
25Oregon State

Coaches Poll (Nov. 13, 2022)

1Georgia (61)
2Ohio State (1)
3Michigan (1)
4TCU
5Tennessee
6USC
7LSU
8Alabama
9Clemson
10Utah
11North Carolina
12Penn State
13Oregon
14Mississippi
15Washington
16UCLA
17Kansas State
18UCF
19Notre Dame
20Florida State
21Cincinnati
22Tulane
23Coastal Carolina
24Oklahoma State
25NC State