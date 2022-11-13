Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 56-14 win over Indiana.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) have been ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with two regular-season games remaining.

The Buckeyes will face the Maryland Terrapins Saturday in the final road game of the season before the big rivalry match with Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus. The Buckeyes have not lost any of its previous seven games against Maryland.

AP Poll (Nov. 13, 2022)

1 Georgia (62) 2 Ohio State (1) 3 Michigan 4 TCU 5 Tennessee 6 LSU 7 USC 8 Alabama 9 Clemson 10 Utah 11 Penn State 12 Oregon 13 North Carolina 14 Ole Miss 15 Washington 16 UCLA 17 UCF 18 Notre Dame 19 Kansas State 20 Florida State 21 Tulane 22 Cincinnati 23 Coastal Carolina 24 Oklahoma State 25 Oregon State

Coaches Poll (Nov. 13, 2022)

1 Georgia (61) 2 Ohio State (1) 3 Michigan (1) 4 TCU 5 Tennessee 6 USC 7 LSU 8 Alabama 9 Clemson 10 Utah 11 North Carolina 12 Penn State 13 Oregon 14 Mississippi 15 Washington 16 UCLA 17 Kansas State 18 UCF 19 Notre Dame 20 Florida State 21 Cincinnati 22 Tulane 23 Coastal Carolina 24 Oklahoma State 25 NC State