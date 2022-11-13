COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 56-14 win over Indiana.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) have been ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with two regular-season games remaining.
The Buckeyes will face the Maryland Terrapins Saturday in the final road game of the season before the big rivalry match with Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus. The Buckeyes have not lost any of its previous seven games against Maryland.
AP Poll (Nov. 13, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (62)
|2
|Ohio State (1)
|3
|Michigan
|4
|TCU
|5
|Tennessee
|6
|LSU
|7
|USC
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Clemson
|10
|Utah
|11
|Penn State
|12
|Oregon
|13
|North Carolina
|14
|Ole Miss
|15
|Washington
|16
|UCLA
|17
|UCF
|18
|Notre Dame
|19
|Kansas State
|20
|Florida State
|21
|Tulane
|22
|Cincinnati
|23
|Coastal Carolina
|24
|Oklahoma State
|25
|Oregon State
Coaches Poll (Nov. 13, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (61)
|2
|Ohio State (1)
|3
|Michigan (1)
|4
|TCU
|5
|Tennessee
|6
|USC
|7
|LSU
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Clemson
|10
|Utah
|11
|North Carolina
|12
|Penn State
|13
|Oregon
|14
|Mississippi
|15
|Washington
|16
|UCLA
|17
|Kansas State
|18
|UCF
|19
|Notre Dame
|20
|Florida State
|21
|Cincinnati
|22
|Tulane
|23
|Coastal Carolina
|24
|Oklahoma State
|25
|NC State