COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State football opened up training camp Thursday morning ahead of a four-week practice schedule in preparation for the Buckeye’s blockbuster week 1 matchup against Notre Dame.

“This is a whole new group. We’ve got to go out there and prove ourselves,” said OSU football head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes ended the 2021 campaign 11-2 after defeating Utah in the Rose Bowl and finishing sixth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

However, the team’s season was blemished by the first loss to rival Michigan in a decade and missing the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Several key players return on offense, including, quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Buckeyes will host the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.