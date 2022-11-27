COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the Scarlet & Grey’s playoff hopes slim entering championship weekend. With the fall in the rankings, it’s the first time this season Ohio State is outside the top-three.

The victory in Columbus for Michigan, the first since 2000, got the Wolverines above the Buckeyes in the polls for the first time in 2022. They sit at No. 2 right behind Georgia.

Without a chance to win the Big Ten on Saturday, the Buckeyes will need some help from other teams throughout the weekend to clear a possible path to the College Football Playoff. The power five conference championship games include:

Pac-12: No. 12 Utah vs. No. 4 USC (Friday – 8 p.m. – Las Vegas)

Big 12: No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (Saturday – 12 p.m. – Arlington)

SEC: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (Saturday – 4 p.m. – Atlanta)

Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Indianapolis)

ACC: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 24 North Carolina (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Charlotte)

Ohio State will discover its fate next Sunday afternoon when the CFP semifinal pairings are announced along with the matchups for every FBS bowl game for 2022-23. If Ohio State doesn’t make the semifinals, they will likely head to Pasadena for its second consecutive Rose Bowl.

AP Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)

1 Georgia (58) 2 Michigan (5) 3 TCU 4 USC 5 Ohio State 6 Alabama 7 Tennessee 8 Penn State 9 Washington 10 Clemson 11 LSU 12 Utah 13 Kansas State 14 Florida State 15 Oregon 16 Oregon State 17 UCLA 18 Tulane 19 Notre Dame 20 South Carolina 21 Texas 22 UCF 23 UTSA 24 North Carolina 25 Mississippi State

Coaches Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)

1 Georgia (60) 2 Michigan (3) 3 TCU 4 USC 5 Ohio State 6 Alabama 7 Penn State 8 Tennessee 9 Washington 10 Kansas State 11 Clemson 12 Utah 13 LSU 14 Florida State 15 Oregon 16 Oregon State 17 UCLA 18 Tulane 19 Notre Dame 20 South Carolina 21 Texas 22 North Carolina 23 UCF 24 UTSA 25 Mississippi State