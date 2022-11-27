COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the Scarlet & Grey’s playoff hopes slim entering championship weekend. With the fall in the rankings, it’s the first time this season Ohio State is outside the top-three.

The victory in Columbus for Michigan, the first since 2000, got the Wolverines above the Buckeyes in the polls for the first time in 2022. They sit at No. 2 right behind Georgia.

Without a chance to win the Big Ten on Saturday, the Buckeyes will need some help from other teams throughout the weekend to clear a possible path to the College Football Playoff. The power five conference championship games include:

Pac-12: No. 12 Utah vs. No. 4 USC (Friday – 8 p.m. – Las Vegas)

Big 12: No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (Saturday – 12 p.m. – Arlington)

SEC: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (Saturday – 4 p.m. – Atlanta)

Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Indianapolis)

ACC: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 24 North Carolina (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Charlotte)

Ohio State will discover its fate next Sunday afternoon when the CFP semifinal pairings are announced along with the matchups for every FBS bowl game for 2022-23. If Ohio State doesn’t make the semifinals, they will likely head to Pasadena for its second consecutive Rose Bowl.

AP Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)

1Georgia Bulldogs - Wikipedia Georgia (58)
2Michigan Wolverines football - Wikipedia Michigan (5)
3TCU Horned Frogs - Wikipedia TCU
4USC Trojans - Wikipedia USC
5Ohio State Buckeyes - Wikipedia Ohio State
6File:Alabama Crimson Tide logo.svg - Wikipedia Alabama
7File:Tennessee Volunteers logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Tennessee
8Penn State Nittany Lions - Wikipedia Penn State
9File:Washington Huskies logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Washington
10Clemson Tigers - Wikipedia Clemson
11File:LSU Athletics logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons LSU
12File:Utah Utes - U logo.svg - Wikipedia Utah
13Kansas State Wildcats - Wikipedia Kansas State
14Florida State Seminoles football - Wikipedia Florida State
15Oregon Ducks football - Wikipedia Oregon
16Oregon State Beavers Logo and symbol, meaning, history, PNG, brand Oregon State
17File:UCLA Bruins logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons UCLA
18Tulane Green Wave - Wikipedia Tulane
19Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Wikipedia Notre Dame
20South Carolina Gamecocks - Wikipedia South Carolina
21File:Texas Longhorns logo.svg - Wikipedia Texas
22UCF Knights - Wikipedia UCF
23UTSA Roadrunners - Wikipedia UTSA
24File:North Carolina Tar Heels logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons North Carolina
25Mississippi State Bulldogs football - Wikipedia Mississippi State

Coaches Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)

1Georgia Bulldogs - Wikipedia Georgia (60)
2Michigan Wolverines football - Wikipedia Michigan (3)
3TCU Horned Frogs - Wikipedia TCU
4USC Trojans - Wikipedia USC
5Ohio State Buckeyes - Wikipedia Ohio State
6File:Alabama Crimson Tide logo.svg - Wikipedia Alabama
7Penn State Nittany Lions - Wikipedia Penn State
8File:Tennessee Volunteers logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Tennessee
9File:Washington Huskies logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Washington
10Kansas State Wildcats - Wikipedia Kansas State
11Clemson Tigers - Wikipedia Clemson
12File:Utah Utes - U logo.svg - Wikipedia Utah
13File:LSU Athletics logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons LSU
14Florida State Seminoles football - Wikipedia Florida State
15Oregon Ducks football - Wikipedia Oregon
16Oregon State Beavers Logo and symbol, meaning, history, PNG, brand Oregon State
17File:UCLA Bruins logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons UCLA
18Tulane Green Wave - Wikipedia Tulane
19Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Wikipedia Notre Dame
20South Carolina Gamecocks - Wikipedia South Carolina
21File:Texas Longhorns logo.svg - Wikipedia Texas
22File:North Carolina Tar Heels logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons North Carolina
23UCF Knights - Wikipedia UCF
24UTSA Roadrunners - Wikipedia UTSA
25Mississippi State Bulldogs football - Wikipedia Mississippi State