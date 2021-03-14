Ohio State earns 2-seed in South Regional

Ninth-ranked Ohio State is the No. 2 seed in the South after losing in overtime to Illinois in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament final. Chris Holtmann’s Buckeyes (21-9) started the year ranked 23rd but spent the last six weeks of the season inside the top 10 – peaking at No. 4 for three weeks in February.

“I feel really good about this group,” Holtmann said. “But we are climbing, and we are still climbing. And we’re trying to stay in the moment as much as possible.”

Ohio State will play the 15 seed Oral Roberts on Friday.

