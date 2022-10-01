COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Third-ranked Ohio State (5-0) celebrated homecoming Saturday by soundly putting away the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2) at Ohio Stadium, 49-10.

The Buckeyes are coming off a big 52-21 victory over Wisconsin last weekend, and are playing their fifth straight home game to open the season. Rutgers fell 27-10 at home to Iowa a week ago.

FINAL STATS

RUTGERS PASSING: Simon 10-19, 74 yards, TD, INT

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 13-22, 154 yards, 2 TDs, INT

RUTGERS RUSHING: Brown V 15-79

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Williams 21-189, 5 TDs

RUTGERS RECEIVING: Ryan 2-40, TD

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Egbuka 4-70; Fleming 4-51, TD; Harrison Jr 3-18, TD

TOTAL OFFENSE: Rutgers 184 yards, 104 rushing, 80 passing, 3.34 Yards Per Play; Ohio State, 413 yards, 252 rushing, 161 passing, 7.0 Yards Per Play.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, argues with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive back Josh Proctor, top, linebacker Steele Chambers, right, and defensive back Lathan Ransom, front, tackle Rutgers running back Al-Shadee Salaam during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, runs past Rutgers defensive back Christian Braswell during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, chases Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Rutgers defensive back Avery Young, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, leaps over Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Al-Shadee Salaam #26 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Samuel Brown V #27 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first quarter touchdown during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Evan Simon #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first quarter touchdown with teammate Mitch Rossi #34 during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, leaps over Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, top, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers with teammate offensive lineman Matthew Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, center, turns up field between Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien, left, and defensive back Avery Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, is forced out of bounds by Rutgers defensive back Christian Braswell during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Javontae Jean-Baptiste #8 and his Ohio State Buckeyes teammates take the field for warm-up prior to a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his third quarter touchdown with teammate C.J. Stroud #7 during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Zach Harrison #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts following a play in the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Zach Harrison #9 and Dawand Jones #79 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate following a fumble recovery during the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Kyle Monangai #23 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is tackled by Steele Chambers #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter of a game at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, left, runs after intercepting a pass as Rutgers linebacker Moses Walker makes the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Fourth Quarter

Miyan Williams tied the program record with his fifth rushing touchdown from two yards out, and has 189 yards for the game. Pete Johnson and Keith Byars are the only other Ohio State backs to tally five touchdowns in a contest.

Ohio State stalled on its next drive but surprised everyone with a fake punt, which Rutgers coach Greg Schiano took umbrage to. Rutgers was whistled for a late hit out of bounds, and both coaches were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for jawing at each other after the play. Schiano’s punt block formation left it open for a run, which punter Jesse Mirco did, all the way down to the Scarlet Knights 39-yard line after the penalty. The drive stalled, then Mirco was able to down his punt at the Rutgers 4-yard line with 7:53 left to play.

The Buckeyes beat Rutgers for the ninth straight time and moved to 5-0 while the Scarlet Knights fell to 3-2 with its second straight setback.

Third Quarter

Ohio State got the second half kickoff and promptly turned it over when Stroud forced one into triple coverage trying to hit Egbuka on a go route.

Rutgers got a 35-yard field goal from Jude McAtamney to close the deficit to 28-10, covering 42 yards in eight plays. The Knights converted a big second-and-7 play when Simon found Ryan for 26 yards to the Ohio State 30. OSU brought pressure on third-and-10 and forced the Rutgers field goal.

Ohio State countered with a one-play, 70 yard drive, getting a fourth touchdown from Williams right up the middle, untouched. He has 160 yards on the day and the Buckeyes have extended the lead to 35-10 with 10 minutes left in the quarter. The last OSU back to run for four touchdowns was JK Dobbins against Michigan in 2019.

Rutgers gained the ensuing kickoff and actually moved the ball into Ohio State territory before falling short on fourth-and-2 at the Buckeyes 46. Ohio State took the ball and used seven plays to move the lead to 42-10 when Stroud found Harrison Jr. on a four-yard scoring toss. Williams had three runs totaling 24 yards and Egbuka added two catches for 23 yards on the drive.

Steele Chambers picked off Simon to give the ball back to the Buckeyes at the Rutgers 20-yard line in the closing moments of the quarter, and Rutgers was whistled for a pass interference penalty on the first play after the turnover.

Second Quarter

OSU got into the scoring two plays into the second quarter when Stroud fired a bullet to Julian Fleming on a post, which covered 36 yards. The Buckeyes traversed 51 yards in three plays and two touchdowns in its last four plays. It was Fleming’s fourth TD of the season and Stroud’s 17th scoring throw.

The injuries continue to pile up for Ohio State as Tyliek Williams left the game with what looked to be a leg/knee injury.

Ohio State’s offense has looked uneven today, not a ton of big plays. The Buckeyes are getting done with more of a workmanlike approach, averaging 8.0 yards per carry on the ground. Stroud has looked just a beat off, and OSU has been whistled for two illegal touching penalties — not something you see every week.

The Buckeyes punched it in just before intermission when Williams strolled in from the one, putting Ohio State ahead 28-7. It was his third scoring run of the day, equaling his season total entering the game. Ohio State had seven plays inside the Rutgers five-yard line and finally got in on the last one. The Buckeyes went 38 yards on nine plays.

Ohio State leads comfortably despite not firing on all cylinders, holding Rutgers to 3.3 yards per play and a long gain of just 14 yards.

HALFTIME STATS

RUTGERS PASSING: Simon 6-9, 32 yards, TD

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 10-16, 127 yards, TD

RUTGERS RUSHING: Brown 7-35; Vedral 4-10

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Williams 15-91, 3 TDs

RUTGERS RECEIVING: Langan 2-17; Ryan 1-14, TD

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Fleming 4-51, TD; Egbuka 2-47

TOTAL OFFENSE: Rutgers 90 yards, 52 passing, 38 rushing; Ohio State 231 yards, 127 passing, 104 rushing

First Quarter

Rutgers couldn’t do anything with its opening possession and punted after a three and out, but Emeka Egbuka muffed the punt and the Scarlet Knights grabbed it at the Ohio State 18.

Rutgers gets on the board first on a 14-yard pitch and catch from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan on a well-placed ball and poor coverage by OSU corner Denzel Burke. The Knights went 18 yards in three plays.

The Scarlet Knights got frisky and attempted an onside kick, which the Buckeyes recovered at the Rutgers 48-yard line.

A 32-yard Miyan Williams run set the Buckeyes up at the Rutgers two, and two players later Williams went in over the left side to put Ohio State on the scoreboard, his fourth TD of the season. OSU covered 48 yards in five plays and tied the game with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Rutgers has used three quarterbacks in the first seven minutes of the quarter, with Noah Vedral getting the start before giving way to Evan Simon. Tight end Johnny Langan, who came to Rutgers as a quarterback, also lined up under center for a play.

Ohio State got the ball at its 26-yard line following a three and out series from Rutgers. and converted a third-and-8 with a 27-yard strike from CJ Stroud to Egbuka, and they connected again on second-and-10 to take the ball down to the Rutgers 15. Marvin Harrison Jr. nearly got in on a reverse, getting pushed out inside the one.

Williams punched it in from the one for his second score of the day and gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the game, 14-7 with 4:10 left in the quarter. Ohio State covered 74 yards in nine plays.

A depleted Buckeyes secondary suffered another hit when Tanner McCalister left the game with an injury late in the quarter.

Ohio State forced a fumble on third-and-7 and got possession when Michael Hall Jr fell on it at its own 49.

Today marks the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, which was built for $1.2 million back in 1922.

The Buckeyes were once again without the services of star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is nursing a hamstring/leg injury.