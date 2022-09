DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State women’s soccer handed Dayton its first loss of the season, shutting out the Flyers 4-0 at Baujan Field on Thursday night.

Dayton falls to 3-1-1 on the year while the Buckeyes earned their third win to improve to 3-1-0.

UD will hit the road to face Bellarmine Sunday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. at Frazier Stadium.

Ohio State is next set to play No. 18 Texas A&M on Sunday, Sept. 4 at noon in Columbus.