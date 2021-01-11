Ohio and Alabama governors make wager over National Championship Football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine threw his hat into the ring first and challenged Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to a friendly wager over Twitter.
DeWine will provide Schmidt’s Columbus famous Bahama Mamas and Buckeye Cream Puffs should for some bizarre reason the Tide beat the Buckeyes. According to Ivey, she raised the stakes by wagering a Conecuh Sausage pack when Ohio State Buckeyes football wins the national championship.
If nothing else, the friendly competition between governors offers the public from either state to look at what types of local products are offered.
According to Conecuh Sausage, they offer hickory-smoked meats that began in 1947. The company is based in Evergreen, Ala.
As many in Central Ohio already know, Schmidt’s is based in German Village for more than 130 years, and has been featured on cable shows like “Man vs Food.”
