(In the video player above: Nick Chubb speaks to reporters before practice on Wednesday.)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from Wednesday’s practice.

He was ready to attend practice as usual, according to CBS Sports Josina Anderson.

OBJ had one reception for 6 yards during the Browns 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Now, the team is preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the star wideout’s status with the team remains murky.

Beckham has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury recently. However, this news comes one day after Beckham’s father posted a video on Instagram that seems critical of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. It shows several times Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to OBJ.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield will speak after practice Wednesday afternoon. When reporters alluded to the video to running back Nick Chubb, he said, “I think the vibe is still pretty good” and “It was a pretty normal Wednesday.”