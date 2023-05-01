NEW YORK (WDTN) – Former star Dayton Flyer Obi Toppin filled in for an injured Julius Randle in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals for his first NBA postseason start where he posted a playoff career-high 18 points and 8 rebounds on Sunday night.

Toppin also set new playoff career-highs in minutes played with 31, field goals made (7), field goal attempts (15), three pointers made (4) and three point attempts (11).

The Heat took game 1 of the series 108-101. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 pm at Madison Square Garden.