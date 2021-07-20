Obi Toppin Basketball ProCamp a slam dunk

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK (WDTN) – Former Flyer, now New York Knick, Obi Tobbin produced plenty of smiles and a few amazing dunks in his inaugural Youth Basketball Procamp. The two-day camp taking place at Bales Arena in Beavercreek for boys and girls grades 1-8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new food hall in West Dayton, first of its kind in the city

How a new food hall will help revitalize Dayton's historic Wright-Dunbar District

AAA: relief from high gas prices not expected until fall

Cybersecurity experts urge Congress to do more to prevent cyberattacks

Dems push for civilian climate corp amid 'tipping point' summer

Why Ohio forest fires are not as large as out west

More News