Obi Toppin Basketball ProCamp a slam dunk

BEAVERCREEK (WDTN) – Former Flyer, now New York Knick, Obi Tobbin produced plenty of smiles and a few amazing dunks in his inaugural Youth Basketball Procamp. The two-day camp taking place at Bales Arena in Beavercreek for boys and girls grades 1-8.
