Obi Toppin among finalists for Wooden Award

Sports

Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

The 44th annual award will be presented April 7 during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT.

The scheduled presentation on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting took place from March 16 to March 23 but couldn’t include performances during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.

