OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood boys basketball picked up a 58-46 win over Waynesville in Southwestern Buckeye League play for the Lumberjacks’ second-straight win on Tuesday night.

With the win, Oakwood improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Spartans’ have their two-game win streak snapped to fall to 4-2 and 2-2 in the SWBL.