VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 10-7 at halftime, Northmont scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half as the Thunderbolts stormed back to defeat the Butler Aviators 28-10 in the season premiere Operation Football Game of the Week.

Northmont (1-0) will face La Salle in their week 2 matchup, while Butler (0-1) will look to secure its first win of the season against Piqua in MVL play next Friday night.