DAYTON (WDTN) – In Friday night’s annual Miami Valley Football Coaches Association All Star game the North defeated the South 9-7. The North squad was coached by Robert Burk of Tri-Village, the South was headed-up my Miamisburg’s Lance Schneider. The annual game features recently-graduated senior stars from schools across the Miami Valley. The contest was played at Centerville Stadium.

