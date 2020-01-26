No. 7 Flyers earn ninth straight with win at Richmond

RICHMOND – The No. 7 University of Dayton men’s basketball team continues nine-game win streak with 87-79 road victory over the Richmond Spiders. The Flyers remain undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play this season.

Dayton improved to 7-0 in conference and 18-2 overall. Richmond fell to 5-2 in conference and 15-5 overall.

The Flyers were led by Jalen Crutcher with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Obi Toppin added 24 points and 12 rebounds, while blocking a career-high four blocks. Two additional Flyers scored in double-digits during the game — Ibi Watson (14 points) and Ryan Mikesell (10).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 40, Richmond 32

The Flyers took an early lead in the game, going on a 9-2 run when Obi Toppin, Ryan Mikesell and Jalen Crutcher all made three-point buckets.

The Spiders responded by going on a 7-2 run to cut the Flyers’ lead to 11-9.

Richmond then went on a 13-9 run to take their first lead of the game before Toppin scored to tie the game 22-22 with 8:16 left in the half.

Dayton was able to reclaim the lead when Dwayne Cohill made a pair of free throws; Richmond responded by hitting back-to-back threes to give the Spiders a four-point lead.

The Flyers then went on a 9-0 run over 3:24 to take a five-point lead with 3:33 left to play in the half. The run was finished off by a pair of dunks from Obi Toppin.

Dayton finished the half by out-scoring Richmond 7-4 to take an eight-point lead.

The Flyers were led by Toppin during the half with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and five rebounds; Crutcher also finished the half in double-digits with 10 points.

Dayton finished the half shooting 53.6% from the field, while holding Richmond to 37.5%; the Flyers shot 42% from behind the arc in the first half.

Dayton out-rebounded the Spiders 20-14, largely due to Toppin and Mikesell bringing in five rebounds each.

The Flyers’ bench outscored the Spiders’ 10-2.

Dayton held the lead for 15:41 of the half, with the game being tied for 1:48.

2nd Half: Dayton 87, Richmond 79

After Richmond scored the first basket of the half, Flyers went on a 12-0 run as the Spiders were unable to score from the 18:34 mark to the 13:25 mark, to extend the lead to 52-34.

The Spiders responded with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 52-40.

Dayton came back on a 9-2 run, with Toppin scoring the first four points of the run.

Richmond went on a 21-10 run to cut the Flyers lead to eight points before Crutcher hit a three-pointer followed by a Trey Landers bucket that brought the Flyers lead back to 13 points with 2:47 left to play.

The Spiders finished the game by going on a 16-11 run.

Crutcher led the Flyers with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and four rebounds in the half. Toppin also scored in double-digits with 11 points during the half.

Dayton shot 14-of-26 (53.8%) for the half while holding Richmond to 40.5% from the field.

The Flyers outrebounded the Spiders 21-17 in the second half; Toppin brought in seven rebounds with Landers following behind him with six.

The Dayton bench continued to out-score Richmond’s bench 11-5 in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Jalen Crutcher finished with a career-high 24 points while adding in eight rebounds and seven assists. That is his fourth straight game with 20 points.

Toppin recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Watson (14) and Mikesell (10) joined Crutcher and Toppin in double figures.

The Flyers shot 29-of-54 (54%) from the field compared to just 27-of-69 (39%) for the Spiders.

Toppin also finished with a career-high four blocks on the game, as the Flyers combined for eight blocks.

Dayton has not trailed at the end of regulation yet this season.

Eight different Flyers scored during the game.

The Flyers bench contributed 21 points compared to the Spiders’ seven; Ibi Watson scored 14 points off the bench.

Dayton outrebounded Richmond 41-31 during the game largely due to Toppin’s 12 rebounds; Crutcher followed him with a season-high eight rebounds.

Dayton led for 35:40 of the game.

Every Atlantic 10 team that the Flyers have played this season has either had zero or one losses before the Flyers have played them.

UP NEXT

Dayton visits Duquesne on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Flyers will then return to UD Arena to face Fordham on Saturday, Feb. 1. Game time is 4:30 p.m. ET.