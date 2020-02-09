No. 6 Flyers beat Billikens to move 10-0 in A10

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 6 University of Dayton men’s basketball team brought home its second victory over Saint Louis in a 71-65 win at UD Arena. Dayton has extended its win streak to 12 games, while remaining undefeated at UD Arena. The Flyers are also undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Dayton improved to 10-0 in the A-10 and 21-2 overall. Saint Louis fell to 6-5 in conference and 17-7 overall.

The Flyers were led by roommates Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher with 17 points each. Toppin scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with four rebounds and two assists. Crutcher scored 17 points on 4-of-13 shooting, 8-of-8 from the line, with one rebound and four assists. Thirteen of Crutcher’s points came in the second half. Ryan Mikesell also scored in double-digits with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 39, Saint Louis 31

The Flyers started the game with an 8-3 run; Obi Toppin and Trey Landers made back-to-back threes that were followed by a fast-break slam from Toppin.

Saint Louis responded with a 6-2 run to cut Dayton’s lead to one-point.

With 12:52 left, the Billikens hit a three-point bucket to tie the game at 14.

The Flyers wasted no time, going on an 11-4 run to reclaim the lead. Saint Louis was only able to score from the free-throw line during the run.

With 6:34 left in the first half, Rodney Chatman hit a three that extended the Flyers’ lead to 10 points and forced a Saint Louis timeout.

Saint Louis went 6:41 without scoring from the field after making a three to tie the game at 14.

The Billikens were able to cut the Flyers’ lead to 35-31 with 45 seconds left in the half.

The Flyers extended their lead back to eight points when Ryan Mikesell connected on a pair of free-throws and Toppin followed it up with another basket.

Dayton shot 13-of-25 (52%) from the field and 3-of-8 (37.5%) from beyond the arc; The Billikens shot 44% from the field during the half.

Toppin led the Flyers in the half with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and two assists.

The Flyers were 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the line.

Dayton outrebounded Saint Louis 16-13 in the half, largely due to Mikesell’s six rebounds.

The Flyers’ bench was able to outscore the Billikens’ bench 9-3; Jordy Tshimanga led the way with five points.

Dayton held the lead for 18:26 of the half, with its largest lead being 10 points.

2nd Half: Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65

The Flyers started the half with Mikesell scoring their first five points; This included his first three of the game.

Saint Louis was able to cut the Flyers’ lead to three points (44-41) leading into the media timeout with 15:28 left in the game.

The Billikens took a 47-46 lead of the game at the 13:02 mark; Jalen Crutcher responded with a basket to bring the lead back to Dayton.

Saint Louis again took a one-point lead before Crutcher made a deep three to bring Dayton’s lead to 51-49; Crutcher scored Dayton’s last seven points.

An Ibi Watson jumper, bringing Dayton’s lead to 57-52, forced a Saint Louis timeout with just under six minutes to play.

Toppin and Crutcher scored four points each in Dayton’s next eight points, forcing another Billikens timeout.

Saint Louis was able to bring the Flyers’ lead to 68-65 with 23 seconds left in the game; Chatman made three free throws to secure the victory to finish the game.

Crutcher led the Flyers for the half with 13 points on and three assists.

Saint Louis shot 53.8% from the field during the half, whereas the Flyers shot 45.5%.

The Billikens outrebounded the Flyers in the half 20-11.

Dayton only allowed the Billikens to hold the lead for 2:04.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton shot 23-of-47 (48.9%) from the field and 20-of-27 (74.1%) from the line.

The Flyers assisted on 10-of-23 made field goals.

Saint Louis outrebounded Dayton 33-27; Mikesell led the Flyers with eight rebounds.

Seven different Flyers scored in the game.

The Flyers were able to score 13 points off of the Billikens’ 13 turnovers; Dayton had a total of six turnovers for the game.

Saint Louis’ leading scorer, Hasahn French, fouled out of the game with 5:12 left in the second half; He was leading the Billikens with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Dayton held the lead for 36:24 of the game; Saint Louis’ largest lead was one point.

The Flyers are 21-2 for the first time since 2008-09, have won 12 games in a row for the first time since they won 13 in 2007-08, and are 10-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

Dayton will face Rhode Island on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at UD Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.

It is a matchup of first-place Dayton (10-0) and second-place Rhode Island (9-1) in the A-10 standings. Four teams are currently tied at 7-3.