No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and No. 4 Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title by beating Davidson 82-67 for its 18th straight victory.

The Flyers shot 72.3% from the field while claiming their first regular season title in three years. Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton’s sensational season.

READ MORE: ESPN College GameDay coming to UD

He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson.

