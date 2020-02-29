DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and No. 4 Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title by beating Davidson 82-67 for its 18th straight victory.
The Flyers shot 72.3% from the field while claiming their first regular season title in three years. Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton’s sensational season.
READ MORE: ESPN College GameDay coming to UD
He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Are you ready for Super Tuesday?
- Disturbance at Mamma Disalvo’s prompts police response
- Agency: 2nd US case of person who got virus from community
- Trump accuses Democrats of ‘hoax’ for criticizing virus plan
- No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson