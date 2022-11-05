EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy afternoon. What figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.

Ohio State didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind. Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

C.J. Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern.