COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes as No. 2 Ohio State beat Iowa 54-10.

Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers as the Buckeyes pulled away.

Tanner McCalister intercepted two passes and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as the Buckeyes took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

Miyan Williams rushed for a touchdown, and Stroud threw second-half scoring passes to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi.