No. 14 Flyers down Drake 78-47

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 14/12 University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Drake in a 78-47 win at the UD Arena. Dayton improved to 8-1 on the season, while Drake fell to 8-3.

The Flyers were led by Ibi Watson’s 20 points. Three other Flyers also scored in double-digits including Obi Toppin (19 points), Trey Landers (12) and Rodney Chatman (10).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 34, Drake 22

• Both teams got off to a slow start, with the Flyers holding a 5-3 lead at the first media timeout following an Obi Toppin dunk and a Rodney Chatman three-pointer.

• The Flyers went on a 9-1 run late in the first half to build a 12-point lead at the break.

• Obi Toppin led the way with eight points at the half, with Trey Landers adding seven rebounds.

• Dayton held the Bulldogs to under 30% shooting from the floor.

• Ibi Watson provided a lift off the bench with seven points, all coming in a two-minute spurt.

• Dayton outrebounded Drake 21-14 during the half.

• The Flyers outscored Drake in the paint 16-8.

• Dayton held the lead for 11:58 if the half, with the game being tied for 5:39.

2nd Half: Dayton 78, Drake 47

• The Flyers began to pull away with a 54-33 lead with 10:00 minutes remaining.

• Dayton shot 53% from the floor while holding the Bulldogs to 28%.

• Flyers went 6-of-13 (46%) from beyond the arc in the second half.

• Dayton assisted on 12 of 15 made field goals in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Ibi Watson provided 20 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3-pt. FG), 4-4 FT) off the bench.

• It was the fifth consecutive game a different player led UD in scoring.

• Trey Landers scored 12 points (5-6 FG) while adding 10 rebounds and four assists.

• Landers had a remarkable +/- rating of +41.

• Dayton finished the game with 35 fast break points, compared to four for Drake.

• Rodney Chatman added 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 24 minutes.

• The Flyers finished with 34 points in the paint.

• Dayton outrebounded Drake 42-29.

UP NEXT

• Dayton will face North Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

• The Flyers will then head to Chicago to face Colorado in the Chicago Legends doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET.