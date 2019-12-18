No. 13 Flyers triumph over North Texas

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 13/12 University of Dayton men’s basketball team secured a 71-58 win over the North Texas Mean Green. Dayton remains undefeated at UD Arena this season and has improved to 9-1 on the season, while North Texas fell to 4-7.

The Flyers were led by both Ryan Mikesell and Jalen Crutcher with 16 points each. Obi Toppin also scored in double figures with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 34, North Texas 19

• The Flyers started the game with a strong defensive effort, holding North Texas to two points in the first four minutes.

• Dayton jumped out to an early 13-2 lead following a pair of baskets by Jalen Crutcher and Trey Landers.

• The Flyers defense continued their strong performance, holding North Texas to seven points through 10 minutes of gameplay.

• Dayton went on an 8-0 run in two minutes, giving the Flyers a 30-15 lead with 4:55 left in the half.

• Crutcher led the Flyers with nine points and three rebounds, with Ryan Mikesell following with seven points and three rebounds.

• The Flyers outscored the Mean Green off of turnovers 8-2.

• The Mean Green had 10 turnovers during the half; The Mean Green’s 2019-2020 season-high is 20.

• Dayton held North Texas to 1-of-9 shooting to finish the half.

• The Flyers held the lead for 18:46 of the half; The game was tied for 1:14.

2nd Half: Dayton 71, North Texas 58

• The second half started with both teams exchanging baskets in the first four minutes of the half.

• Dayton maintained a 15-point lead, keeping the score at 50-35 through eight minutes of play.

• North Texas went on a 7-0 scoring run which trimmed the lead to 52-42.

• The Flyers hit their last 6-of-7 field goals to finish the game.

• Dayton outscored North Texas in the paint 14-4.

• The Flyers scored an additional nine points off of turnovers in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• UD never trailed in the contest.

• Nine players scored for the Flyers.

• Dayton forced 20 North Texas turnovers, which is tied for the most for the season.

• The Flyers held the lead for 38:39 of the game, with the largest lead being 17 points in the second half.

• Dayton out-assisted North Texas 20-10 with Toppin and Landers both contributing season-highs of six assists.

• The Flyers bench outscored the Mean Green 19-12.

• North Texas’ leading scorer, Omuja Gibson, was only allowed six points.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will head to Chicago to face Colorado in the Chicago Legends doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

• Dayton is back home on Monday, Dec. 23, to play Grambling State. Game time for the sold-out contest is 7 p.m. ET.