No. 13 Flyers rally for OT win at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The No. 13/11 University of Dayton men’s basketball team remains undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play after a thrilling 78-76 overtime win over Saint Louis.

Dayton improved to 5-0 in conference and 16-2 overall. Saint Louis fell to 3-2 in conference and 14-4 overall.

The Flyers were led by Jalen Crutcher with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting and two assists. Crutcher scored UD’s last seven points in overtime, shooting 4-of-4 from the line, and hit the game-winning shot. Three additional Flyers also scored in double-digits — Obi Toppin (20 points), Ibi Watson (17) and Trey Landers (14).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 25, Saint Louis 33

• Dayton took an early four-point lead in the game before Saint Louis tied the score.

• Saint Louis then went on a 7-0 run moving the score to 11-6 and taking the lead.

• Obi Toppin made a three-pointer that ended Dayton’s scoring drought and cut Saint Louis’ lead to four points.

• Ibi Watson made a second-chance basket that brought the score to 21-20 at the 5:53 mark.

• Saint Louis responded by going on a 12-4 run over 3:16; Jalen Crutcher scored all four points for the Flyers during the run.

• Watson led the Flyers during the half with seven points.

• Dayton struggled from the field during the half shooting only 33% (11-of-33) while Saint Louis shot 45%.

• The Billikens outrebounded the Flyers 27-17 which allowed them to score six second-chance points.

• This was the lowest scoring half that Dayton has had during the 2019-2020 season.

2nd Half: Dayton 69, Saint Louis 69

• Dayton started the second half by going on a 6-2 run.

• The Billikens responded by going on a 18-9 run bringing the score to 53-40 with 8:45 left to play in the half.

• Watson and Crutcher hit back-to-back threes to cut Saint Louis’ lead to five points and force a Billikens timeout. The score was 55-50 with 6:09 left to play.

• Watson and Toppin hit back-to-back threes to make it a two-point game. The Billikens led 60-58 with 3:54 left in the half.

• A three-pointer by Trey Landers gave the Flyers their first lead of the half.

• Toppin followed up Landers’ three-pointer with one of his own moving the Flyers lead to 64-61 with 2:37 left in the game. Dayton hit its last six threes after starting the game going 2-of-16.

• Saint Louis hit a field goal at the buzzer to tie the game and force overtime.

• Toppin led the Flyers with 14 points in the half shooting 5-of-5 from the field. Landers followed him with 12 points.

• Dayton shot 65.2% (15-of-23) from the field while holding Saint Louis to 44.4%.

• The Flyers scored 15 points off of turnovers during the half.

Overtime: Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76

• The game remained close at the beginning of overtime with Saint Louis outscoring the Flyers 3-2 up to the 1:55 mark.

• Crutcher made a pair of free throws to bring Dayton’s lead to 73-72 with 49 seconds left to play.

• Saint Louis responded with a field goal before Crutcher made another pair of free throws bringing the game to 75-74 with 17 seconds left in the game.

• Saint Louis made a pair of free throws with six seconds to play to take the lead.

• Crutcher made a big three with 0.1 seconds left in the game to secure the victory.

• Crutcher led the Flyers with seven points in overtime shooting 1-of-3 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line.

• Dayton shot 33.3% from the field and 4-of-4 from the line.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton shot 45.2% (28-of-62) overall from the field during the game while holding Saint Louis to 45%.

• The Flyers forced 17 turnovers during the game.

• Dayton shot 68.4% from the line compared to 54.1% by the Billikens.

• Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers with 21 points; He did not miss a shot from the line during overtime.

• Seven different Flyers scored during the game; Four of them scored in double-digits.

• Obi Toppin recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

• Dayton led for 5:18 of the game with the game being tied for 3:34.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers return to UD Arena to host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.