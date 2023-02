VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 1-ranked team in Div. 1, Centerville boys basketball, cruised to a 76-25 win over Sidney on Friday at Butler High School to send the Elks to their fifth-straight district final.

Centerville, last year’s state runner-up in Division 1, continues its impressive season with its 11th win in the last 12 games.

The Elks will face the No. 7-seed, Cincinnati Anderson on Saturday, March 5 at UD Arena with tip-off set for 12 p.m.