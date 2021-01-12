Nick Chubb: ‘Cleveland’s silent assassin’

CLEVELAND (WJW)—He’s the ‘silent assassin’ of the Cleveland Browns offense. It’s a fitting title for a guy who was inspired by Batman.

Nick Chubb felt a connection to the caped crusader after a gruesome knee injury in college that nearly dashed his NFL dreams. While rehabbing, the Georgia running back watched the 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises.” In it, the villain Bane breaks the bat’s back, forcing Bruce Wayne to recover from his injuries and return to Gotham City.

“I kind of used that as motivation to keep me up and keep me going because of how he came back from that. That’s how I attacked my rehab and my recovery from my injury,” Chubb said in a recent interview.

Just like Batman, Chubb takes his job seriously. Watch any postgame interview with him and you won’t hear any headline-making, witty one-liners. Instead, you’ll get short, direct answers. And if you’re lucky, you’ll see a small smile creep over his face.

That demeanor didn’t change following the biggest win of his young NFL career.

“I am excited, but this is just the first round. We have a long way to go. We are not going to celebrate too long,” he said Sunday after the Browns beat the Steelers, 48-37, in the opening round of the playoffs.

Chubb and Kareem Hunt form a formidable running back tandem for the Browns. There’s no sidekick in this story so they aren’t Batman and Robin. There’s no jealousy and competition so they aren’t Batman and Superman either. And when Chubb reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season, an impressive feat for back who missed four games, Hunt was there to support him.

“I am definitely happy for Nick. Before the game I told him, ‘Go get it. You deserve it for sure.’ He went right ahead and did it,” Hunt told reports last week. “Nick is a heck of a back and talented. I love working with him because he has the drive to win just like I do so it is a lot of fun seeing him run the ball and make big plays.”

They are two friends and teammates working towards a common goal that is bigger than this pair of running backs. They know they can’t be selfish.

“At the end of the day, the biggest thing to me is the wins and losses. Now, we have a chance in the second season right now. We have a lot of football left to play, and that is bigger than getting 1,000 yards. As long as I can continue making plays and helping our team win and find a way to win, I am good with it,” Hunt said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: