(WJW) – Browns legend Joe Thomas will find out Thursday night if he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The retired left tackle is one of 15 modern-era finalists up for enshrinement. A maximum of five will be named during the 12th annual NFL Honors.

All 2023 modern-era player finalists:

• Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

• Willie Anderson, OT — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

• Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Dwight Freeney, DE — 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks

• Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR — 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

• Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Andre Johnson, WR — 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

• Albert Lewis, CB — 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

• Darrelle Revis, CB — 2007-2012/2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

• Joe Thomas, LT — 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

• Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

• DeMarcus Ware, LB — 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

• Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

• Patrick Willis, LB — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

• Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The prime-time awards special also recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from 2022.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will take place Thursday night at 9 p.m. at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, where Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played.

Emmy and Grammy-award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will be the first woman to host the NFL Honors.

Clarkson is among the list of award-winning celebrities to host the NFL’s awards show. Former hosts also include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O’Brien.