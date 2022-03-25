CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns officials hosted a press conference with their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson Friday.

Watson, who was seen arriving in Berea Thursday, was joined by general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski for the press conference at 1 p.m.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The Browns announced they were acquiring Watson last week from Houston after Deshaun initially said he would not be joining the team.

During Friday’s press conference, Berry said the Browns were advised against reaching out to the 22 women involved in the lawsuits out of concern it would interfere with the criminal investigation.

He said they did use independent investigative resources to get a full picture of the situation before making a decision. He said the Browns organization is sensitive to the seriousness of the allegations and empathizes with women who are victims of sexual assault.

“We do have faith in him as a person,” he said. “We will have work to do.”

The FOX 8 I-Team’s Ed Gallek asked Watson to remark on the allegations.

“All I can say is I never assaulted, I never disrespected, I never harassed any woman in my life. I wasn’t raised that way. My mom and my aunties didn’t raise me that way over the course of my life. That’s not in my DNA,” Watson said in response. “As far as the details, the things they are alleging, I can’t speak on that because there is an ongoing investigation. But in the future, once everything is resolved, I’d love to sit down and talk about it.”

On Wednesday, a second grand jury in another Texas county declined charges against Watson. The attorney for Watson told the FOX 8 I-Team the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases.

The attorney, who represents the women, Tony Buzbee, said he believes there may be more civil suits filed.

Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, said his client is innocent and is an “outstanding young man.”

Letitia Quinones, one of the attorneys who is representing Watson, said the quarterback did not break any laws.

“Now you have 10 cases that they found no probable cause, which is the lowest burden in a judicial system,” Quinones told the Fox 8 I-Team.

She said Watson is a responsible “young man.”

“He deserves a chance to earn the Cleveland Community’s trust and admiration,” Quinones said. “I promise you if you give him the opportunity he will earn it.”

The NFL said they are not able to provide a timeline on the conclusion of the investigation or when a decision concerning his status will be made. The league made the following statement regarding the investigation:

The NFL’s comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing. We have also been closely monitoring all legal developments in the matter. If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the collective bargaining agreement.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are scheduled to speak at a press conference at 3 p.m.