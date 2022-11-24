Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WCMH) — It’s a special Turkey Day edition of “Sunday Night Football” on WDTN as the New England Patriots visit the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. in Minneapolis.

This is the first time in 10 years the Pats will feature on Thanksgiving as they enter this inter-conference contest at 6-4 with a three game winning streak. After a 33-14 loss to the Bears on Oct. 24, New England has beat the Jets twice and Colts to put itself into the AFC Wild Card conversation.

Last week, the Patriots beat New York 10-3 on an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones with 5 seconds remaining. The Patriots strength all season has been its defense ranked second best in points allowed per game (16.9), and fourth in yards allowed per game (302.8).

While the Patriots only boast a 3-2 Thanksgiving day record, the Vikings have a 6-2 mark in games on the American holiday and come in as one of the best teams in the NFL.

Minnesota has the second best record in the NFL at 8-2, suffering that second loss last weekend in a 40-3 drubbing from the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the defeat, the Vikings are coasting through the NFC North and are expected to comfortably win the division.

All season long the Vikings have been led by wide receiver Justin Jefferson who took the spotlight on a national stage in Minnesota’s 33-30 win in overtime over the Bills in maybe the game of the year. Jefferson is one of three wideouts with over 1,000 receiving yards this year.

Watch the special Thanksgiving day edition of “Sunday Night Football” starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.