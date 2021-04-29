NFL Draft: Who will pick Justin Fields?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– One of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft is Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
Fields transferred from Georgia to OSU after one season and led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten Championships. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
Last week, Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he’s managing epilepsy. He was diagnosed as a child and has seen his symptoms decrease over time.
The 22-year-old gets comparisons to Dak Prescott. He’s tough and can take a hit, with an accurate arm and the ability to run.
The first two picks in this year’s draft appear to be set: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars and BYU QB Zach Wilson going to the Jets. Then it’s a tossup where Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones will land.
But what baffles most draft experts is why Fields’ stock continues to drop?
Here’s a look at a few teams that could be interested in the former Buckeye:
- Chicago Bears: The Bears are on the hunt for a new quarterback, but who will fall to No. 20?
- Denver Broncos: There were talks of the Broncos going with a quarterback with the No. 9 pick. On Wednesday, they acquired Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers. But that could be a short-term fix.
- Philadelphia Eagles: They haven’t named Jalen Hurts their starter and ESPN reported there’s some interest in Fields.
- New England Patriots: Cam Newton is signed to a one-year deal and it’s year two without Tom Brady. They might need to trade up from No. 15 to get their guy.
- San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers already traded up so they’ve definitely got their sights on a quarterback. It seems like the debate is between Fields and Jones.