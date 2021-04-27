Cleveland’s NFL Draft: Setting the stage for a national debut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2021 NFL Draft officially starts Thursday at 8 p.m. in Cleveland when the Jacksonville Jaguars make the first overall pick.

But visitors are already enjoying what the city has to offer in the days leading up to the big event.

Tuesday, FOX 8 got a sneek peak of the Draft Theater.

That’s located next to FirstEnergy Stadium, where invited guests will undoubtedly have the best seats in the city.

It has the Lake Erie backdrop behind the Main Stage.

The Draft Theater isn’t part of the Draft Experience, which is free if you download the app and make a reservation.

It’s where musical guests will perform as part of the 2021 NFL Draft coverage.

All the NFL teams invite special guests, and the NFL does as well. This is the area where those people are seated.

Everyone in the Draft Theater will be vaccinated.

Kings of Leon open the festivities Thursday, April 29.

That will be pre-Draft at about 7:40 p.m.

Friday the Black Pumas will go on at the conclusion of Round 3 around 11 p.m.

Cleveland’s Own Machine Gun Kelly will close out the festivities around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after the conclusion.

Tuesday NFL planning personnel will show off some of the areas you won’t be able to see when the big show begins.

Tuesday also begins the closures for the Municipal Lot. It will be closed through Friday, April 30.

Customer parking resumes Monday.