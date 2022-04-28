LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are just two of nine OSU receivers ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.
They’re also just the second wide receiver duo from Ohio State taken in the first round of the same draft. The first pair of Buckeyes to do was Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez who were taken 9th and 32nd overall in 2007, respectively.
Olave records
- #1 in career TD receptions (35)
- #3 in career receptions (176)
- #5 in career receiving yards (2,711)
- #2 in career 100-yard games (11)
- #3 in single-season TD receptions (13 in 2021)