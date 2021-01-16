‘We just need to be us’: Browns ready for Sunday matchup against Kansas City

**Cleveland fans participated in a drive-thru rally Saturday, seen in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wait is almost over. The Cleveland Browns have arrived in Kansas City ahead of their AFC Divisional playoff match-up against the Chiefs.

Unlike a week ago, the Browns are healthy and not battling any COVID-19 issues. The last player to come off this COVID-19 restriction list was offensive lineman Joel Bitonio on Friday.

The Browns could use another fast start like they had last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they scored an NFL Playoff record 28 points in the first quarter.

The Browns, like the Chiefs, can score points and they can do it in a hurry. Sunday’s game has a lot of story lines to it, including Baker Mayfield vs. Patrick Mahomes. The two quarterbacks have a history going back to their college days. Browns running back Kareem Hunt will also be making his return to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. The Chiefs drafted Hunt out of college, and he is looking forward to the match-up.

The Browns offense could be their best defense on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“It is a fine line, but the bottom line is, we just need to be us. Our best drives are the ones where we possess the ball, take them on long drives, convert on third and fourth down and end up in the end zone. That is something that we have done pretty consistently throughout the year. Ultimately, it will be important to chew some clock and then score points,” said Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Willie Gay for Sunday’s game. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a game-time decision.

The winner of Sunday’s game will head to the AFC title game next week.