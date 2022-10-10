Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is allowed to return to the Browns’ facility Monday for the first time after his 11-game suspension on August 30.

According to NFL Insider’s Ian Rapoport, Watson is allowed to participate in on-site rehab at the Browns’ facility and meet with non-football staff, attend meetings, and meet individually with Coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing.

Rapoport says Watson can also participate in individual workouts and eat meals in the cafeteria.

He is not permitted to attend group workouts, practices, games or media events.

Watson is in the middle of an 11-game suspension. He will return to the field in Week 13 against his former team, the Texans.