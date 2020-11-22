‘Thing of beauty’: Browns up record to 7-3 with victory over Eagles

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns pulled out a 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles today to up their record to 7-3.

For the third week in a row, the Browns played in tough weather conditions in Cleveland. The howling winds were not present at First Energy Stadium, just constant rain.

“There is no such thing as an ugly win. That was a thing of beauty,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski following the game.

The Browns running game managed only 18 yards in the first half. The lone score came on Sione TakiTaki’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Philly tied the game at 7-7 early in the third when Richard Rodgers caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

The Browns came right back to notch a 46-yard field goal and followed that up with a safety when Olivier Vernon tackled Wentz in the endzone.

The Eagles pulled within 2 points after a successful field goal, but the Browns answered when Nick Chubb ran 54 yards to set up Kareem Hunt’s 5-yard vaulting touchdown.

Coach Stefanski said, “Those two guys root for each other. Kareem had a nose for the endzone and he wasn’t going to be denied.”

The Eagles got a short touchdown pass with 30 seconds remaining before the Browns recovered an onside kick to put the game away.

With the win, the Browns are 7-3 and travel to Jacksonville next.

