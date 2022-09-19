CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and players answered questions about the tough 31-30 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Stefanski said it’s tough to lose in front of the home crowd during the season’s home opener.

“What’s really important is that we fix this and get back in here Thursday night against a good division opponent,” Stefanski said to the media in the team’s video tweet.

Stefanski was asked what he could have done differently in the final few minutes of the game where things changed in the blink of an eye.

“We’ll talk about it,” he said. “And I say that because everything that happens on that field is my responsibility. Offense. Defense. Special teams. I’m not going to hide from that and I’m not going to point fingers. I’m going to tell you, we’re going to get it fixed.”

It was Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left that rallied the Jets to win over the Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes Sunday.

FOX 8’s John Sabol caught up with John Johnson in the locker room after the game to hear more about the team’s miscommunication ahead of the Jet’s 66-yard touchdown.

John Johnson said there was a massive miscommunication on that 66-yard #Jets touchdown. Not everybody was playing the same coverage.#Browns @fox8news pic.twitter.com/1xjTaWWSyn — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 18, 2022

Myles Garrett reacted to what it feels like to hear Browns fans “booing” so early in the season.

Myles Garrett called #Browns fans booing “disappointing”. He wants fans to know the team will fix their mistakes…he doesn’t want the fan base giving up this early after week 2…@fox8news pic.twitter.com/jJaNbfIhhj — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 18, 2022

Greg Newsome says the team needs to overcommunicate and is not sure where the miscommunication happened in the 4th quarter.

#Browns defense (especially the secondary) were confused and were playing multiple schemes at times today. Major miscommunication. Why does this keep happening? No idea. Greg Newsome doesn’t even know…@fox8news pic.twitter.com/l6N6JvnRsK — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 18, 2022

The Browns rushed for a total of 184 yards on Sunday making it the 18th game dating back to 2020 where they have rushed for over 150 yards.

Jacoby Brissett threw 22 completions on 27 passes for 229 yards along with one touchdown.

Garrett added one sack on the day and raised his career total to 61.5. He’s a half-sack short of tying Clay Matthews for the most in franchise history.

Chubb entered the 5,000 rushing yard club today with 87 yards on 17 carries. He also scored three touchdowns. His second career game with three rushing touchdowns.

Amari Cooper caught his first touchdown as a Brown along with nine catches for 101 receiving yards.

Rookie Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal to beat Carolina in his pro debut last week, pushed his PAT to the right.

“I thought I hit it good,” York said. “Looked up and it wasn’t going in.”

The point didn’t seem important at the moment, but suddenly became vital when Jets wide receiver Corey Davis got behind Cleveland’s secondary and Flacco hit him for a long TD with 1:22 to go.

Jadeveon Clowney injured his ankle and did not return to the game.

Jadeveon Clowney left the locker room in a walking boot. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2022

The Browns have just days to fine tune their communication strategy ahead of Thursday’s game against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kick off is at 8:15 p.m.