No fans at Heinz Field for Steelers vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– There will be a limited number of people in the stands at Heinz Field on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card game.

The Steelers were permitted to have 5,500 spectators for two games in October under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are disappointed we will not be able to host our season ticket holders and other fans at Heinz Field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in our AFC Wild Card game,” said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

“We were hoping to receive approval to host fans for the playoffs at a capacity similar to our games in October and November, but unfortunately the state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building, including players, coaches and staff. This will limit fans in the seating bowl to family and friends of players and the team.”

The Browns were allowed 12,000 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium for their home games.

**Our own PJ Ziegler will be LIVE in Pittsburgh Sunday. Stay tuned for updates from him on FOX 8 News **

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: