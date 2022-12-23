CLEVELAND (WJW) – Emergency officials are urging people to stay home and off the roads as dangerously cold temperatures impact Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns game is scheduled for kickoff at 1 p.m. against the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and it’s going to be one of the coldest Browns’ games on record.

At kickoff, the real temperature will be 5 degrees. The wind chill, especially in the stadium off the lake, will make it feel like -20 degrees.

Also, the Muni Lot will open for tailgating at 5 a.m.

The real temperature at that time will be in the negatives.

According to FOX 8 Weather, it will be the 2nd coldest Browns game ever.

The Willard Garage will open for parking at 8.

Most of Cleveland is under a snow parking ban.