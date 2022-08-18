CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns now know starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss 11 games this season.

The FOX 8 I-Team broke the news Thursday morning that the second decision on Watson had been handed down after an NFL appeal. FOX 8’s John Sabol reported Watson would not play the remaining preseason games.

Here are the regular season games Jacoby Brissett is scheduled to start.

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m. on FOX

Watson’s first availability will be on Dec. 4 at Houston. The Texans kept the quarterback off the field for a full season before trading him to the Browns because of the sexual misconduct investigation.

Here are the remaining games with Watson potentially on the active roster.

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says he has full confidence in Brissett for those 11 games Watson will miss.