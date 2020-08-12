Denzel Ward hurting for Ohio State football players after Big Ten cancels fall season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Denzel Ward knows the intense feeling of putting on the Ohio State Scarlet and Gray, and then running out onto the Horseshoe turf in front of more than 100,000 fans. His dream was to be a Buckeye and he continues his football dream heading into year number three with his hometown Browns.

But Ward is hurting for lots of guys who know that feeling of playing Big Ten football for one of Americas best football programs.

The announcement on Tuesday (as seen in the video above) that the Big Ten is pulling the plug on fall football wasn’t something Ward wanted to hear about.

But its reality.

“It upsets me, but I know it upsets those guys a lot more,” Ward said. “They are out there trying to prove themselves. If they have dreams of playing in the NFL and taking it to the next level. They wanted to show themselves this year, play with their guys and be out there on the field and making plays. I know that is real difficult for those guys.”

For Ward, his third season is a chance to play a full season and put that hamstring injury behind him for good. And, it’s a chance to play with a youngster, who has potential to make big time plays. That’s safety, Grant Delpit, a rookie out of LSU. “He’s definitely a fluid player and he is definitely tough,” Ward said.

Ward and the Browns continue strength and conditioning drills in Berea. Friday is the first full practice with the first day of pads, and hitting next Monday.

