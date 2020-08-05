Cleveland Browns stay flexible amid opt-outs and coronavirus

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he is supportive of players who make the difficult decision to opt out for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Berry spoke to members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday, the same day defensive tackle Andrew Billings became the latest member of the Browns to opt out, joining guard Drew Forbes and undrafted rookie Drake Dorbeck.
“For all those guys, it is deeply personal and an individual choice. We will know at that time if there are more guys, but suffice it to say, organizationally, we support all those guys,” Berry said. “We understand that it is a difficult decision, and again, it is very, very personal. We support the three guys who have opted out so far, and I look forward to them being back with the team next year.”
For the most part, Berry said feedback from players has been positive.
“It really is a credit to the league, the (NFL)PA and the individual clubs in terms of how much work. The doctors, forgive me for forgetting to mention those guys off the top, and everything that has been put into this to give ourselves the best chance to have a successful season. There has been a ton of thought, a ton of detail, a ton of work put into it so we are all very grateful for a number of individuals who have done that,” the first-year GM said.
Berry was asked about the recent comments from Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the WR said he didn’t think the season should go forward and criticized the attitude of team owners.
“We have had plenty of dialogue and conversation with Odell, not only just through the summer but certainly as he has returned to Cleveland, and that has been a positive thing,” Berry said. “I would say in terms of Odell, he has returned and really been focused on working hard. He has been very engaged in everything that we have done in the classroom. He is really focused on having a great year.”
