CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns Thursday released updated information, guidelines and tips for those heading downtown this football season.

Fans will get their first chance to attend a home game Sunday when the 1-0 team takes on the New York Jets at 1 p.m.

Here’s what you’ll need to know:

Can I get tickets?

As of Sept. 15, the team said most of the home schedule is currently sold out, as the Browns reached their season ticket membership cap. But fans can still purchase select single-game tickets for a limited number of games.

Click here for tickets. All tickets are mobile. You can download the Browns app right here.

Tips for ticketholders

Fans are encouraged to enter FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure they are in their seats for kick-off.

Ticketholders can expedite their entry into the stadium by registering for Browns Express Access, which has expanded at the Meijer and University Hospital Gates.

If not using Browns Express Access, fans should have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching the stadium.

For 1 p.m. games, get downtown prior to 11 a.m. and be aware of all road closures and access routes to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Fans tailgating in several popular lots in Downtown Cleveland may expect an approximately 30-minute walk before reaching the stadium’s gates for entry.

What can I bring to FirstEnergy Stadium?

No beverages are permitted, but people can bring in their own food.

All items need to be brought in the following approved bags: A clear plastic tote bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, a clear plastic 1-gallon re-sealable bag, or a small clutch bag (doesn’t have to be clear) no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Find a list of prohibited items right here.

Can I use cash at the stadium?

The stadium accepts all major credit cards and is cashless.

Are there any COVID-19 protocols this year at FirstEnergy Stadium?

People are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Road closures and traffic changes

Browns fans should arrive in Downtown Cleveland prior to 11 a.m. for 1 p.m. kickoffs, particularly due to gameday road closures.

Vehicles commuting into downtown are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway’s E 9th Street, Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street and W 3rd Street.

Continuing in 2022, road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin approximately two hours prior to kickoff and end after postgame egress.

Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side. Additionally, this recommendation to use W 25 th Street off Eastbound Route 2 is notable as W 6th Street will be closed as part of the rolling pregame road closures.

Street off Eastbound Route 2 is notable as W 6th Street will be closed as part of the rolling pregame road closures. During the road closures that begin 120 minutes prior to kickoff, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90).

RTA

RTA service on the Waterfront Line remains suspended due to safety concerns related to the Waterfront Line Bridge. RTA will not be able to provide alternate service due to normal gameday congestion and street closures.

Fans riding the Red, Green or Blue Lines to Tower City are directed to walk north on West 3rd Street to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Is there going to be muni lot tailgating and what are the rules?

Yes, the city of Cleveland confirmed the Muni Lot is going to be open starting at 5 a.m. Sunday. Fans are reminded to arrive early as parking fills up quickly for the $30 lot. The city released the following rules for those planning to park there:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

The city also reminds fans that in general “open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.”