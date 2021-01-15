Browns veteran guard Joel Bitonio back from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns activated guard Joel Bitonio from the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

The longest-tenured current Browns player and three-time Pro Bowler missed Sunday’s playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier this week, the Browns got back cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge from the COVID-19 list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was also cleared to return to the facility after having the virus.

The Cleveland Browns face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Division Round on Sunday.