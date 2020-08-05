Browns team up with Red Cross for Northeast Ohio blood drive today

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns and American Red Cross have teamed up for a blood drive today that’s taking place at 12 locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

While reservations are highly encouraged, people can also show up day-of to give blood.

Anyone who gives blood will receive a Browns T-shirt (while they last) and also get the chance to win Cleveland football team memorabilia. The annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive has reportedly brought in more than 10,500 pints of blood since it began.

Today's the day! Our annual First and Ten blood drive is back at 12 locations! 🧡



All donors will receive a commemorative Browns T-shirt (while supplies last) and have the chance to win Browns memorabilia!



Details » https://t.co/ZGVWF4QJLE@BrownsGiveBack | @RedCross pic.twitter.com/4om36DBQ15 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2020

Here are the donation spots to check out:

FirstEnergy Stadium, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

American Red Cross Wayne County, 244 West South St., Wooster, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Road, Strongsville, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sandusky Mall, Rt. 250 Milan Road, Sandusky, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kent Police Department, 301 S Depeyster, Kent, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Canton Community Building YMCA, 200 S. Main St., North Canton, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Medina Community Recreation Center, 855 Weymouth Road, Medina, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Omega Psi Phi – Church of the Saviour, 2537 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road N.E., Warren, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

American Red Cross Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road, Parma, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Red Cross Summit Blood Donation Center, 501 W. Market St., Akron, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Red Cross Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone who wants to give blood is required to wear a mask.

Make an appointment right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: