BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – He’s the player Cleveland Browns fans can’t stop talking about! And, Cade York is now been named “AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.”

It’s an honor only five rookie players in NFL history have been given in Week 1 of the NFL season.

The announcement from NFL comes after the kicker connected on a 58-yard game-winning field goal to help the Browns win 26-24 over Carolina with just 8 seconds left in the game.

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York waves as he leaves the field after their win against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. York kicked the game winning field goal. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) is congratulated by his teammates after kicking a game winning 58-yard field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) connects on a game winning 58-yard field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

It was the team’s first season-opening win since 2004 and first season-opening win on the road since 1994, according to the NFL.

And according to the NFL, York’s 58-yard field goal was tied for the second-longest field goal in Brown’s history.

Officials said, York is the first Browns player to win this award since P Jamie Gillian in Week 2 in 2019, and the first Browns kicker to earn the honor since Phil Dawson won in Week 15 in 2005.